​SOCAR to send another part of oil to Belarus this week

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to send a new batch of oil to Belarus this week, Deputy Chief of SOCAR's Public Relations and Events Department Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report.

According to him, Azerbaijan will send 85-90,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus on June 25-26 through Supsa port.

The oil will be delivered to the port of Odessa, then to Mozyr Oil refinery through the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

Ahmadov said that SOCAR had transported 2.05 million barrels of Azerbaijani oil and 0.78 million barrels of another oil so far.

SOCAR plans to transport 1 million tonnes of oil to Belneftkhim Concern in 2020.