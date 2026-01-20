SOCAR staff visits Alley of Martyrs
Energy
- 20 January, 2026
- 16:10
The staff of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has visited the Alley of Martyrs in connection with the National Mourning Day, Report informs referring to SOCAR.
SOCAR staff respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan at the Alley of Martyrs.
