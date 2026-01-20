Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    SOCAR staff visits Alley of Martyrs

    • 20 January, 2026
    • 16:10
    SOCAR staff visits Alley of Martyrs

    The staff of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has visited the Alley of Martyrs in connection with the National Mourning Day, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

    SOCAR staff respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan at the Alley of Martyrs.

    SOCAR kollektivi Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Коллектив SOCAR посетил Аллею шехидов

