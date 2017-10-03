SOCAR soars drilling works 20% in 2017

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 103 625 meters.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 96 250 meters of these works refer to exploitation, 7 375 meters to exploration.

The volume of drilling works during 9 months of this year increased by 19,7% compared to same period of last year.

9 979 meters of drilling operations carried out by SOCAR during the reporting period were implemented in September, of which 9 042 m fell to exploitation, 937 m exploration.

During reporting month, 4 drilled wells, as well as 56 new wells from beginning of the year were built and handed over to miners.