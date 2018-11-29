SOCAR signs MoU with State Company for Public Services of San Marino

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Company for Public Services of San Marino (Azienda Autonoma di Stato per i Servizi Pubblici, also known as AASS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Report informs citing AZERTAG that the document was signed during the visit of the delegation led by Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing, to San Marino.

The delegation held meetings with Secretary of State of San Marino Marco Podeschi and AASS President Federico Crescentini during the visit.

In conclusion SOCAR and AASS signed the Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation. This is the first step triggered by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries during the visit of San Marino`s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Nicola Renzi to Azerbaijan in May 2018.