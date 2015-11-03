 Top
    SOCAR signs another contract for reconstruction of refinery named after Heydar Aliyev

    The document signed by director of the refinery Elman Ismailov and senior vice president of UOP

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and American company UOP signed a contract for reconstruction of Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, signing ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of the company, senior vice president of UOP Pete Piotrowski and others.

    Speaking at the ceremony, SOCAR President, Rovnag Abdullayev said that the project of reconstruction of the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev today one of the most important projects of the company at downstream stage.

    As part of the reconstruction, modernization of existing installations and construction of some new ones are planned. In addition,having advanced international experience, the company UOP selected as the licensor of certain refinery units, including naphtha hydrotreating, catalytic cracking, amine treatment, etc.

