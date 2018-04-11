SOCAR shows interest in oil refineries in Mediterranean sea basin

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is interested in oil refineries in the Mediterranean sea basin.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President on Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov said.

"The press has written that we have a special interest in the oil refinery belonging to the Russian oil company LUKoil located on the Sicilian island of Italy. This is not true. In general, we are interested in factories located in the Mediterranean sea basin”, he said.

Nasirov also said that SOCAR has plans to invest in a number of European, Asian, African countries and Turkey: “Particularly, we are interested in laying gas pipelines in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, and other countries.”