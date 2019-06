SOCAR Petroleum SA, SOCAR’s subsidiary in Romania, ended 2018 on RON 5.15 million (RON 1 – USD 0.2396) in net profit, Report informs citing Romanian media.

Net turnover amounted RON 927 million in the reporting period.

The company had ended 2017 on RON 568,000 in loss.

In 2018, the number of employees in SOCAR Petroleum SA rose from 473 to 506 people.

SOCAR operates 42 filling stations in 19 regions of Romania.