Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) opened its office in Batumi today.

A delegation led by SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev attended the official opening of the office on May 18.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other government officials also attended the event.

The construction of SOCAR’s office building started in 2012.