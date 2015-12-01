SOCAR received a proposal for development of Iran's onshore fields

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran proposed the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) a cooperation in the development of onshore fields in the Azerbaijan.

Report informs it was said by the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade. "As you know, at the end of the week a conference on the new oil hosted in Tehran, the purpose of which began negotiations with foreign companies to develop Iranian oil fields after the lifting of sanctions, as well as presentations. SOCAR has also participated in the conference, held meetings. Iran has no objection to the investment of Azerbaijan in any field and any field in Iran."

Vice-President said that, during the visit of SOCAR proposed the Iranian side a draft memorandum: "Iran will review the document.Both sides are interested in cooperation."

Referring to the fact that Iran provides to foreign companies as their own fields of Azerbaijan, he said that this is just a rumor:

At the end of last week a delegation headed by SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev took part in the conference on new oil contracts in Tehran.During his visit to Iran, SOCAR president met with the Minister of Petroleum of Iran Bijanov Namdar Zanganeh and deputy oil minister, president of the National Oil Company (NIOC) Roknoddin Javadi.