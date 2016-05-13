SOCAR publishes total budget allocations for April

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has transferred 119 845 mln AZN to the state budget as for April 2016.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, in January-April, 2016, 444.975 mln AZN transferred to the budget.

In addition, in April 2016, SOCAR transferred 13.138 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF). It is by 1,230 mln AZN or 10.3% more than in April last year.In general, in January-April SOCAR payments to the SSPF totaled 45,108 mln AZN.