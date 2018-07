Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June, Azerbaijan has produced 3,226.3 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) 609.3 thousand tons or 18.89% of this output accounted for SOCAR.

Notably, in first half year as a whole, production in the country was 19,160,500 tons, as well 3,705,400 tons oil accounted for SOCAR.