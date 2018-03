Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June 2017, 2 406.9 mln. cubic meters of gas were extracted.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 489.3 mln. cubic meters or 20,33% accounted for SOCAR.

Notably, in first half of the year, 14 131.8 mln. cubic meters of gas produced in Azerbaijan, including 2 954.9 mln. cum on SOCAR.