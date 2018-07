Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 7 427.1 thsd tons of crude oil in 2017.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 624.3 thousand tons of this volume accounted for December.

Last year, the total volume of oil production in Azerbaijan equaled 38 688.9 thsd tons. 3 362.4 thsd tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in December.