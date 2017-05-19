SOCAR produced 2.5 mln tons crude oil in 2017

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 2 459,2 thousand tons of crude oil in January-April 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR's monthly report, 613,1 thsd tons of crude oil accounted for April.

Notably, the company's production in March was 624,8 thsd tons, in February - 576,2 thsd tons, while in January made 645,1 thsd tons.

Oil production in Azerbaijan was 3 186,1 thsd tons in April, 3 113,0 thsd tons in March, 2 975,7 thsd tons in February and 3 367,5 thsd tons in January.