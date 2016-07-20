SOCAR: Procedures on appointment of contractors are always strictly obeyed

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR's Procurement Policy and rules for appointment of contractors are fully transparent and posted on the company's website'.

Report informs, it wasdeclared in the SOCAR's statement released on procurement procedures, taking into consideration questions and misunderstanding arisen in media during recent weeks.

According to the statement, SOCAR complies with the Procurement Policy for all its projects. 'In its report, independent auditor KPMG company has confirmed that SOCAR prepared and applied the procurement standards, which meet requirements of the relevant legislation [http://www.socar.az/1/report-en.pdf].

Notably, within various construction projects, other organizations have signed contracts with Tekfen and Azfen. However, some media incorrectly refer this contracts to SOCAR. The cooperation between South Caucasus Pipeline Consortium operated by BP company and Azfen, which incorrectly referred to SOCAR, can be brought as an example'.

The statement declares that SOCAR strictly follows its tender procedures reflected in the Procurement Policy. SOCAR decisions on cooperation with Tekfen company adopted under the competitive bids, meeting all evaluation criteria. SOCAR determines contractor companies according to the general work practice, experience of cooperation with SOCAR, operating capabilities and competence. Moreover, SOCAR also takes into account support obligations to local and strategic business partners.

Some articles refer to old reports by Global Witness organization, however, SOCAR responded to all the questions, raised in the report, on a special web page. (www.azerbaijananonymousexplained.com).

We call all media to contact with us and verify information prior to spreading any information regarding SOCAR', the statement declares.