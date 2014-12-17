SOCAR president received BP Group Chief Executive

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic Rovnag Abdullayev met with visited to Baku representatives delegation headed by BP Group Chief Executive Robert Dudley. Report informs referring the information given by press service of SOCAR.

Rovnag Abdullayev hailed effective partner relations between the SOCAR and BP. He stressed successful realization of oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan with both companies` participation. Robert Dudley expressed his great pleasure of visiting again to Azerbaijan and stated, Baku is more beautiful and develops day after day.

BP Group Chief Executive also stressed, he proud of BP participation in development of Azerbaijan's oil-gas industry and expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan side for support and assistance in Azerbaijan.

Then the sides discussed issues of further cooperation between the companies.