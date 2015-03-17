SOCAR president met with the head of the Kars municipality

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of SOCAR Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev met with the head of the municipality of Kars Murtaza Karachanta.

Report informs refererring to Anadolu Agency, the meeting was held before the ceremony of laying the pipeline TANAP in Kars.

The sides discussed various issues relating to bilateral cooperation and exchanged memorial gifts.

The meeting also attended by the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars Ayhan Suleymanli.