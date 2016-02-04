SOCAR President meets with Kakha Kaladze

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, delegation led by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze visited the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) within the visit to Baku.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, during negotiations held with the President of the company Rovnag Abdullayev, bilateral cooperation issues, prospects of development of the Southern Gas Corridor, progress of construction of South Caucasus Pipeline through Georgian territory, as well problems arising in delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Georgia and their settlement were discussed.

The sides have agreed to continue talks and regular meetings.