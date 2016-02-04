 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR President meets with Kakha Kaladze

    Parties agreed to continue negotiations and regular meetings

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, delegation led by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze visited the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) within the visit to Baku.

    Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, during negotiations held with the President of the company Rovnag Abdullayev, bilateral cooperation issues, prospects of development of the Southern Gas Corridor, progress of construction of South Caucasus Pipeline through Georgian territory, as well problems arising in delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Georgia and their settlement were discussed.

    The sides have agreed to continue talks and regular meetings.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi