SOCAR president holds several meetings in Japan

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ On a working visit to Japan, SOCAR delegation under the leadership of the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, held a number of bilateral meetings with the country's officials and company executives. Report was told by the SOCAR's press service.

In the framework of the visit, the meetings with "Itochu" Corporation Senior Vice-President, General Counsel, Head of Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Committee Yoichi Kobayashi and the Corporation CEO, Chief Operating Officer of the Energy Department Takashi Yasuda took place.

"Itochu" representatives appreciated the support of SOCAR to the partner companies on the implementation of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" project over the past time and thanked the leadership of SOCAR for its leading role in carrying out the project.