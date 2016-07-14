SOCAR paid 662 mln AZN to budget this year

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 98,961 mln AZN to the state budget in June of this year.

Report informs citing SOCAR, totally, 661,742 mln AZN paid to the budget in January-June this year.

In addition, SOCAR has transferred 12,173 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund in June this year. This figure is 231 000 AZN or 1.9% more compared to June of last year. During January-June this year, the company's payment to the State Social Protection Fund made 69,532 mln AZN.