SOCAR paid 563 mln AZN to budget this year

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) paid 117,806 mln AZN to the state budget in May.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, in January- May 2016, 562,781 mln AZN paid to the state budget.

In addition, SOCAR paid 12,251 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) in May.

This is by 1,003 mln AZN or 8.9% more compared with May last year.

In general, in January-May 2016 the Company paid 57 359 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund.