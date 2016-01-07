SOCAR: We constantly search new markets for Azerbaijani oil

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) constantly searches new sale markets for crude oil produced in the country.

Report was told in the SOCAR.

'There is a general rule that, the diversification of sale markets provides security of seller country and creates superiority for seller in transaction process, namely establishes condition for determining more favorable price. Therefore, despite changes observed in the world market, SOCAR constantly searches new markets for Azerbaijani oil,' the company says.

It was mentioed that offers of new buyers are analyzed and comparison is made. 'Our analysts are researching dynamics and demand of different markets. These processes are provided on a regular basis.'