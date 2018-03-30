SOCAR: More than 1,000 oilmen evacuated from sea bases - UPDATED

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, more than 1,000 oilmen (except workers on duty) working on the offshore fields of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have been evacuated due to unstable weather conditions today and tomorrow.

Report informs, the SOCAR has stated.

***

"Azneft" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic has sent phone messages related to the meteorological forecasts to all sites of offshore oil and gas production departments.

A strong storm has been forecasted to hit Azerbaijan’s part of the Caspian sea on March 30 and 31.

"Only the required number of duty officers was left at offshore oil and gas production facilities. Measures have been taken to evacuate over a thousand workers from offshore platforms by air and sea transport. The situation is under constant control", the statement reads.