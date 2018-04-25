"SOCAR Methanol" plans to increase production

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Methanol LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) forecasts production of 350,000 tons of products at the methanol plant this year.

Report informs, General Director of SOCAR Methanol LLC, Elnur Mustafayev said at the International Conference entitled “Refining and Petrochemical Industry of the Caspian and Central Asia: Projects and Technical Solutions”, organized by Baku Higher Oil School.

He reminded that in 2017, 265,000 tons of methanol were produced, which is 6% more than planned volume: "it is planned to produce 350,000 tons of methanol in 2018 and 500,000 tons in 2019".

According to him, currently the analytical and technical methanol is being produced: "The export of the product is carried out by Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR. The export is mainly delivered to the markets through Kulevi Oil Terminal (Black Sea Terminal) of SOCAR. The products have been exported to Turkey, Slovenia, Czech Republic , Belgium, Israel and Brazil".