    SOCAR made drilling operations length of about 10 km in July

    8 drilled wells and 46 new wells were built and handed over to miners

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ In June 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 9 673 meters.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, 9 071 meters of these works refer to operation, 602 meters to prospecting.

    Generally, in January-June 2017, SOCAR made drilling operations with a length of 83 462 m, of which 77 078 m fell to exploitation, 6 384 m exploration.

    During reporting month, 8 drilled wells, as well 46 new wells from the beginning of the year were built and handed over to miners.  

