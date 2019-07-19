​SOCAR launches plant in Tyumen

Antipinsky Oil Refinery in the Tyumen city of Russia resumed production cycle with the participation of SOCAR’s representatives.

Report informs citing SOCAR that the refinery will operate regularly by using raw material supplied by an orderer and give them back as a finished product.

The operators of the project are Sberbank and SOCAR Enerqoresurs, a joint venture of industrial investors involving the experience and SOCAR's skills on exploration, production and refinery of hydrocarbon reserves in the project. Experience and skills of SOCAR’s specialists were used in restoration of operating activity of Noviy Potok LLC in June 2019: the company commenced works of restoration and reconstruction in the wells in bad condition in the Mugotovskoye, Vorontsovskoye fields, and in a part of Gremyachevskoye field.

Moreover, on July 18, SOCAR representatives met with the Governor of Tyumen Region Alexander Moor.