SOCAR launches trainings for employees working at the sea - VIDEO

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Pool Training Complex under the Education Training and Certification Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has launched active safety trainings for employees working at the sea.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, in the trainings named BOSIET in the international sphere, the company's employees will be trained on safety rules during emergencies that may occur at sea.

"Each employee of SOCAR, regularly working at the sea and sent to the sea on official trip, will take part in these courses. The trainings will be conducted in two parts, being theoretical and practical. Successful participants will be awarded international certificates", the company says.