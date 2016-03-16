SOCAR opens one more filling station in Romania

Baku. 16 March.REPORT.AZ/ Successfully continuing its investment projects in Romania, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) expands filling station network year in. Today another filling station has been launched in Bucharest under the SOCAR brand.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR.

So, number of filling stations, operating in Romania under SOCAR brand, reached 33.

MPs of the Romanian Parliament, Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Turkey to Romania, heads of many leading companies operating in Romania, representatives of the Turkish Businessmen Association, employees of the 'SOCAR Petroleum SA', Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania as well as representatives of local media attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, General Director of 'SOCAR Petroleum SA' Hamza Karimov stated they are sure that clients will be satisfied with high quality products and services, offered by the new station, which locates on Bucharest-Constanta highway. 3 meters have been installed in the station, where sale of 'Euro Diesel 5', 'Super Dizel Avro 5', 'Benzin 95' and Benzin 98' fuel products will be sold. Provision of 4 small vehicles and 2 large truck capacities with fuel at the same time is possible in this station.

Notably, filling stations of the SOCAR already operate in 16 regions of the Romania - Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Iasi, Bihor, Buzau, Bacau, Vrancea, Timis, Ilfov, Cluj, Valcea, Arad, Bistrita-Nasaud, Sibiu and Bucharest.