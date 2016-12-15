SOCAR issues statement on collapse

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 15, at about 05:00 a.m., high wind of speed 41 m/s in the Caspian Sea shattered a 150-meter part of a pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

Report informs, a statement on collapse released by the "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov says.

According to the statement, the pier’s part also destroyed adjacent area and residential box. According to preliminary report, 5 employees on duty at the oil collecting point and 5 personnel at the residential box (total of 10) missing:

1. Zulfugarov Guloglan - machinist

2. Zulfugarov Azay - operator

3. Gurbanov Vidadi - operator

4. Hasanov Elchin - mechanic

5. Hajialiyev Hasanagha - operator

6. Gafarov Ilham - operator

7. Asadov Samir - operator

8. Bahramov Javid - operator

9. Abbasov Ramiz - machinist

10. Rustamov Gorkhmaz – operator.

Vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Caspian Shipping Company immediately have been involved at the scene. Search and rescue operations continue. Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR and "Azneft" rushed to the site.

A special commission was established to investigate the incident.

Additional information on results of investigation will be provided.