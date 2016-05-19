SOCAR issues volume of natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Process of pumping gas into underground storages "Garadagh" and "Kalmaz" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for the next autumn-winter season is successfully underway. This process in accordance with the schedule started at the end of March and will be completed in November.

The company prepares for autumn-winter season.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, overall 382.438 mln cubic meters of gas pumped into underground gas storages up to May 18.

134,195 mln cubic meters of this volume accounted for gas storage "Kalmaz", 248,243 mln cubic meters for "Garadagh".