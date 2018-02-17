SOCAR investment in Georgia last year unveiled

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of investment made by SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) in Georgia last year amounted to $ 52.1 million.

Report was informed in the SOCAR Energy Georgia, SOCAR’s subsidiary in Georgia.

It was noted that all the SOCAR Energy Georgia companies have paid $ 116 million taxes to the budget of Georgia in 2017.

SOCAR's activity in Georgia is carried out through SOCAR Energy Georgia. SOCAR Energy Georgia was established in 2006.

SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC manages 95% of the regional gas distribution network throughout Georgia, except Tbilisi. SOCAR also carries out wholesale and retail sales of oil products from Azerbaijan and third parties in Georgian market.