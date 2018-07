Baku. December, 1. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic exported 18,289 million tons of profitable oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) as of January-November of year 2014.

Report informs citing the information given by SOCAR, in comparison with the same period of previous year, oil export via the pipeline was increased by 0,04% or 8,006 thousand tons.

In November of this year, export of profitable oil via BTJ reduced by 44,7% and amounted to 1,013 million tons.