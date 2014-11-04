SOCAR increases oil exports from Supsa by 9%

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) during January-October 2014 exported 2.533 mln tons of oil from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia). Compared with the same rate of the corresponding period of 2013 export grew by 9% through Supsa.

Report was told in the company, in October SOCAR shipped 250.22 thousands tons of Azerbaijani oil from the port of Supsa.

In 2013, SOCAR shipped 2.725 mln tons of oil from the Georgian port.

Baku-Supsa pipeline designed to transport oil from "Chirag" under a production sharing agreement signed on September 20, 1994 between SOCAR and a group of foreign companies led by BP. The length of the pipeline is 830 km, including 775 km of new pipeline with a diameter of 21 inches (530 mm) and 55 km of rehabilitated pipeline. Capacity of the pipeline is about 7 mln tons per year (140 thousand barrels per day). Operator of the pipeline is BP.