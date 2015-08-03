SOCAR increases oil exports from Russia by 43%

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ For July 2015, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported from the port of Supsa 84 736.314 tonnes of crude oil, which is less by 4.7% in comparison with the same period in 2014.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, in July of this year from Ceyhan port exported 1 196 306.919 tonnes of crude oil, which is less by 27.7% in comparison with last year.

During the reporting period, from the port exported 167 711.355 tonnes, which is more by 97.8% in comparison with the same period in 2014.

In general, in January-July of 2015, from Novorossiysk exported 845.758 thousand tons, or more by 42.6%, from the port of Supsa 1 609.637 thousand tons, or less by 9.9% crude oil in comparison with the same period of last year. The volume of crude oil exported from the port of Ceyhan decreased by 13.1% in comparison with January-July of last year and amounted to 10 400.254 thousand tonnes.

The figures of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volumes of oil owned by both the state and the company.