SOCAR increases oil export from Novorossiysk port by 36%

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2015 exported 1,270,108 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, from this port oil was not exported in December 2014 and 2015.

Despite this, last year the volume of exports of crude oil from the port by 36% higher than the same period in 2014.

Weight indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect the amounts of oil belonging to both the state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Black Sea port through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline across the territory of Russia.The total length of the pipeline is 1330 km, the first deliveries of oil to the world market through this pipeline were carried out on October 25, 1997.