SOCAR increases budget payments by 37% in February

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) paid 262.658 mln AZN to the state budget.

Report informs citing SOCAR, this figure is more by 46.776 mln AZN or 21.7% compared to the same period in 2016.

134.471 mln AZN of the payment by SOCAR in the two months accounted for February. This amount is more by 36.271 mln AZN or 36.9% compared to February, 2016.

In addition, during February 2017, SOCAR transferred 12,656 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF).This is more by 1.734 mln AZN or 15.9% compared to the same period of the last year. In January-February this year, SOCAR contributions to the SSPF amounted to 25.163 mln AZN, that is more by 4.113 mln AZN or 19.5% compared to January-February period of 2016.