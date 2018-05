Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) in January 2016 made drilling operations length 9809 m.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, all of them are operational works. In January, 37% more drilling works have been done compared to the same period last year.

Notably in January, a new one drilled well was put into operation.