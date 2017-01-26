SOCAR hosts the UNDP Resident Representative

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Vice president on ecological issues of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rafiga Huseynzade met with Deputy Resident Representative of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Alessandro Fracassetti at SOCAR’s head office.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, information on all components of “National Action Plan on reduction of carbon emissions in Azerbaijan’s fuel consumption sector” (NAMA) jointly implemented since February 26, 2015 were provided and execution of current works discussed at the meeting. Taking into account production needs, it was proposed to increase working capacity of alternative energy sources installed at waste management center within mentioned project. Beside this, the sides came to an agreement to develop new draft project for reduction of low-pressure associated gas to attract grant from Green Climate Fund (GCF) in the future through mediation of UN office in Azerbaijan.

It was agreed to schedule next meeting of managing committee to February 2017.