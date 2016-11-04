SOCAR hosts discussions with Statoil HR managers

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of Human Resources, Cadre Regime & Information Technologies at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khalik Mammadov met with VP HR Development & Production International of Statoil Beate Hamre Deck, HR Manager on International relations Andre Steynset Matyesen, Finance & Control Manager at Statoil in Azerbaijan Emin Khalilov.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, Kh.Mammadov said exchange of views among the companies on the process of human resource management is of particular importance which can make a significant contribution to the effectiveness of work.

According to Vice President, in recent years several projects are successfully implemented in this direction.

Later, HR Development & Production International expressed confidence that the meeting will play an important role for bilateral cooperation.

HR manager of Statoil for international operations spoke about the problems faced in the implementation of HR functions.

Statoil representatives answered the questions of SOCAR experts about HR processes and questions were discussed.

At the end corporate symbolic gifts were presented and participants posed for photo.