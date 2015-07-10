SOCAR holds educational event on waste management

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The experts of Environmental measurements and waste management department of Ecology Office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held educational presentations in Dubendi, Absheron and Garadagh production sections of Oil Pipelines Department.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

The presentation covered the waste classification, transport controls, color code placement, processing facilities, rules of conduct with naturalradioactive waste revealed during oil production process and other issues.

During the presentation, the audience was informed about the work done by SOCAR Waste Management Office.