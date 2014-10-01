SOCAR has commissions a well in "Galmaz" filed

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned the well №636 in the field “Galmaz” used as an underground gas storage (UGS). Report binforms reffering to SOCAR, currently a daily production rate (storage injection) is 630 thousand cubic meters of gas. UGS “Galmaz” is 75 km south-east of Baku, it was put into operation in 1955.

In general, the balance of SOCAR has two underground gas storage - "Galmaz" and "Garadagh".