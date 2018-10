© Report

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) grew 4.9-fold during the past ten years.

Report informs that as at the end of 2017 the assets stood at AZN 61.35 bn against AZN 12.52 bn at the end of 2008.

SOCAR’s assets made up AZN 14.83 bn in 2009, AZN 15.73 bn in 2010, AZN 16.91 bn in 2011, AZN 21.87 bn in 2012, AZN 23.05 bn in 2013, AZN 24.07 bn in 2014, AZN 39.96 bn in 2015, and AZN 53.01 bn in 2016.