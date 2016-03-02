'SOCAR-Fugro' General Manager: ' We have not made anyone redundant'

Baku. 2 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'Many service companies are making employees redundant'. We have not made anyone redundant'.

Report informs, 'SOCAR-Fugro' General Manager Chris Mott stated in his interview to 'Caspian Energy' magazine.

'Sharp decline of oil price in the world market had negative impact on operation of oil-gas industry. International oil companies are posting big financial losses. Many service companies are making employees redundant. We have not made anyone redundant. The situation in Azerbaijan is not typical,' C.Mott noted.

He added some big projects are continuing: 'The downturn has not been as badly felt here as it has been felt elsewhere'.

C.Mott also told about the agreement signed in the framework of reconstruction and modernization project of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery: 'The decision has been taken to refurnish the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery to increase its capacity and to enable it to produce a wider range of refined products. This is a strategic step'.