SOCAR exported 8 mln tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 8 126 315 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in January-June, 2017.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 1 429 248 tons of crude oil accounted for July

In total, during 6 months of this year, the volume of crude oil exported from the Ceyhan port has decreased by 4.8% year on year, June exports 6.6% higher than the same period last year.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect crude oil, belonging both to the Azerbaijani state and the company.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and across the Mediterranean to European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. The pipeline has been launched since 2006.