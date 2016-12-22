SOCAR experts awarded success certificates

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today hosted presentation ceremony of certificates to the participants of the "Operational efficiency increase and cost optimization Project", which implemented to increase operational efficiency of enterprises and organizations.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

"A number of successful projects were implemented during recent years to turn SOCAR into an international company, which meets international standards and owns most advanced effective management systems and technologies. One of them is "Operational efficiency increase and cost optimization Project", jointly carried out in the company's offices and enterprises according to the contract between SOCAR and Ernst & Young international consulting firm. As a part of the project, experts of the SOCAR offices and enterprises took part in the trainings held by the consulting firm for optimization directions as well became familiar with international practice", the information says.

Management of SOCAR Economics and Accounting Department and Ernst & Young official awarded 24 SOCAR experts certificates, who successfully completed the trainings.