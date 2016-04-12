 Top
    SOCAR expands CNG stations network

    Three gas stations under SOCAR brand will be put into operation until the end of the year

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will increase the number of CNG stations this year. 

    Report informs, SOCAR's Vice-president for Refining, David Mammadov isaid.

    D. Mammadov said that three gas stations under SOCAR brand will be put into operation until the end of the year.

    Vice-president added, the buses of BakuBus Ltd. are operating on compressed natural gas (CNG) and currently there are two similar stations in Baku.

