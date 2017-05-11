SOCAR: Employees of “28 May” OGPD evacuated due to severe weather warning

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the "28 May" Oil and Gas Extraction Department (OGPD) of the SOCAR's Azneft Production Union were evacuated as a result of telephone message sent by SOCAR amid severe weather warning.

Report informs, SOCAR's spokesperson Nizamaddin Guliyev told Report: As claimed, no open fountain occurred at platform No. 7”.

Notably, according to last night news, an open fountain appeared on the well No. 7 of “28 May” OGPD, most of the workers were evacuated.

N. Guliyev said that oilmen were evacuated in accordance with a telephone message sent on May 8 to the heads of the institutions and organizations of SOCAR. “Taking into account severe weather warning with a strong wind, dangerous works are stopped at sea objects, secondary workers were also evacuated, and duty organized for responsible persons."

As for the deep-water platform No. 7 on the Gunashli platform, he said that no fountain occurred there: "This is a normal production process. In drilling, the clay mud absorption occurred at well No. 319, resulting in gas appearance. Wellhead was blocked, wellhead parameters are under control. At present, necessary measures are taken to continue the drilling operations", SOCAR's spokesperson said.