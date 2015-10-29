​SOCAR has no objection to Georgia's import of gas from other sources

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgian Market is an open market and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has no objection to the supply of alternative gas of other sources."

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

"Enterpreneurs are trying to bring alternative gas in to Georgia. We are not opposed to this. Georgia's market is the open market, which is open to all who brings competition and sells gas."

Mr.Abdullayev said that next year Azerbaijan can either leave gas supplies to Georgia at the same level or increase them.