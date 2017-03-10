SOCAR department hosts delegates from Aberdeen Drilling School and Falck Safety Services

© Socar.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Education, Training and Certification Department (ETCD) of SOCAR has hosted a business development manager of Aberdeen Drilling School Tom Donnelly, competency services manager of Falck Safety Services Karen Bellu and head of Baku office of the company Turkhan Mammadzade.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, Chairman of ETCD Fuad Suleymanov told about operations of the department and training center, informed on applied standards and obtained accreditations. F.Suleymanov touched upon personnel development program within frame of ties with BP, BosShelf and other companies, talked about functional services of ETCD in certification of enterprises and organizations in conformity with ISO standards.

T. Donnelly told about importance of training course entitled “Prevention of symptoms and discharges during drilling” for 29-person staff of Complex Drilling Trust organized by Aberdeen Drilling School in 2015 and 2016 in Gobustan Regional Training Center of ETCD supplied with modern equipment: “This training course accredited by International Association of Drilling Contractors, as well as “Well Control” course are of practical importance also for trainer itself, along with engineering and technical staff learning necessary knowledge and skills.

Then representatives of Falck Safety Services noted that they are a global scale company specialized in organization of training courses on rescue of personnel on offshore platforms and structures in crisis situation, labor protection, security regulations and other similar topics.