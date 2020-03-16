​SOCAR delivers second oil tanker to Odessa port for Belarus

Azerbaijani oil has started to be transported from Odessa port via Odessa-Brody pipeline. The oil will be delivered to Belarus soon, said Alexander Tishchenko, Spokesperson of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern), Report informs citing Interfax.

According to him, transportation of oil via Odessa-Brody pipeline started at the weekend: “The oil will be transported via Brody-Mozyr pipeline soon.”

He said the second tanker arrived at Odessa port last Sunday.

The tanker load of 80,000 tons of Urals oil was brought from Novorossiysk port to Odessa port on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that SOCAR Trading would send three tankers with a total capacity of 250,000 tons to transport oil to Belarus from Odessa port via Odessa-Brody pipeline. On March 12, 90,000 tons of Azeri Light oil were delivered from Ceyhan to Odessa port. On March 15, 80,000 tons of Urals oil were brought from Novorossiysk port. Moreover, a tanker load of 80,000 tons of Azeri Light oil is expected to come from Supsa port.

SOCAR may deliver 1 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2020.